Facts

13:23 02.04.2022

Shelling attacks in Donetsk region kill seven people, wound six people, incl three children

Shelling attacks in Donetsk region kill seven people, wound six people, incl three children

On Friday, as a result of enemy shelling in Donetsk region, seven people were reported as killed, six people were injured, three of them are children, head of the Regional Military Administration Pavlo Kyrylenko said.

"On April 1, as a result of Russian shelling in Donetsk region, seven people were killed: four in Maryinka, two in Vuhledar and one in Novoselivka. Six people were also injured, including three children. In addition, one person wounded in Luhansk region received medical assistance in Bakhmut.

He also noted that "it is currently impossible to establish the exact number of victims in Mariupol and Volnovakha."

