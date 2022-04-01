As result of enemy missile attack on Kharkiv Regional State Administration on March 1, some 29 people killed

Head of Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Synehubov published on his Telegram channel a photo from his office, which was destroyed as a result of a missile attack inflicted by the Russian armed forces on March 1, saying that 29 people were killed that day.

"We will stand and rebuild! Photo of the office of the head of the regional military administration after the missile strike of the Russian invaders on March 1, 2022. On that day, some 29 people were killed. Remember," Synehubov said.