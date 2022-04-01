Facts

14:25 01.04.2022

Russian forces continue to block Chernihiv, Kharkiv, trying to take Popasna, Rubizhne, Mariupol – General Staff

The Armed Forces of Ukraine have regained control over 29 settlements in Kyiv and Chernihiv regions, while the invaders, who have partially withdrawn their units, continue to blockade Chernihiv, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) said in a report at 12:00 on Friday.

"The enemy did not carry out offensive actions in the Polissia direction. The main efforts of the occupiers are aimed at defending the previously occupied lines, regrouping and withdrawing troops to the territory of Belarus restore combat capability ... AFU units took back control over the settlements of Demydiv, Dymer, Lytvynivka, Havrylivka, Kozarovichi, Zhovtneve, Hlubivka, Yasnohorodka, Talakun, Sukholuchia, Lypivka, Havronschyna, Makovysche, Mykolaivka, Khmilna," the report says.

"In the Seversk direction, the enemy continues to blockade the city of Chernihiv. At the same time, there is a movement of troops of the Central Military District to areas located at a short distance from the state border of Ukraine. After the enemy withdrew, AFU units took control of the settlements of Rudnia, Shevchenkove, Bobryk, Stara Basan, Nova Basan, Makiyivka, Pohreby, Bazhanivka, Volodymyrivka, Shniakivka, Salne, Sofiyivka, Havrylivka," the report says.

The occupiers also continue to blockade Kharkiv and carry out artillery shelling of the city, on the captured lines it goes on the defensive, regroups troops in the Slobozhanske direction to resume offensive operations. Also, the enemy continues to control the city of Izium, Kharkiv region and hold pontoon crossings across the Siversky Donets River.

"During the day, the enemy fought in the direction of the settlement of Mala Komyshuvakha, stopped, without success," the General Staff informs.

In the Donetsk direction, the enemy continues its fire influence and assault operations in certain directions and continues to deliver air strikes on populated areas. The main efforts are focused on taking control of the cities of Popasna and Rubizhne in Luhansk region, as well as establishing full control over the city of Mariupol in the Donetsk region.

In the Yuzhnobuzhsk direction, the invaders opened fire on the positions of Ukrainian troops and tried to advance in the direction of the village of Oleksandrivka, the General Staff reported.

Tags: #forces #russian
