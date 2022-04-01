Russian troops take agri equipment stolen in Melitopol to Chechnya, Russia

On March 31, Russian forces who invaded Ukraine robbed the dealer center of the Agrotek (LLC Agrotek-invest, Dnipropetrovsk region) in Melitopol (Zaporizhia region) and took four pieces of agricultural machinery worth EUR 1 million to Chechnya.

The company wrote about the theft by Russian troops of two new flagship American John Deere combines, S770 and S760 models, a John Deere M6195 tractor and the Vaderstad Tempo planter on its Facebook page on Thursday evening.

"The theft of agricultural equipment is, perhaps, revenge for the refusal to supply John Deere equipment to the Russian Federation. Thanks to the positional systems installed on the equipment, Agrotek-Invest specialists have recorded that the equipment is now on the territory of the farm in the village of Zakan-Yurt, in the Chechen Republic of Russia. Another proof of the criminal actions of the invaders right on the eve of the sowing season!" the company said.

Agrotek has been working on the Ukrainian market of agricultural equipment since 2002, since 2009 it has been officially representing John Deere in Ukraine. It is also engaged in the supply of spare parts for John Deere equipment and its maintenance, the sale of Rabe agricultural equipment, Geringhoff headers, Firestone, Michelin and Kormoran tires, OTECH irrigation systems.

Agrotek is one of the top dealers for John Deere in Ukraine in after-sales service. Its dealer centers are located in Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhia, Kherson, and Donetsk regions.