Invaders torture residents of Trostianets, Sumy region, investigation launched – prosecutor's office

Bodies of civilians with gunshot wounds were found in Trostianets, Sumy region, liberated from Russian invaders, the Prosecutor General's Office reports.

"According to the investigation, servicemen of Russia's armed forces, in violation of the requirements of the Geneva Convention for the Protection of Civilian Population, during the occupation of the city of Trostianets abducted and abused civilians," the Prosecutor General's Office said on its Telegram channel on Friday.

The prosecutor's office emphasizes that after the city was liberated from Russian troops on March 30, two bound bodies with gunshot wounds were found.

"The dead were civilians, the disappearance of which was reported by relatives a few days before," the report says.

Under the procedural leadership of Okhtyrka district prosecutor's office, this fact is being investigated under the article on violation of the laws and customs of war (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).