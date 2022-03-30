IAEA head announces consideration of specific steps to urgently provide assistance to Ukraine to protect nuclear facilities

Concrete steps have been considered to provide urgent assistance to Ukraine in the protection of its nuclear facilities, IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi said on Wednesday, following a meeting with Minister of Energy of Ukraine Herman Haluschenko, heads of Ukraine's nuclear regulator and National Nuclear Generating Company Energoatom Oleh Korikov and Petro Kotin, as well as Director of Yuzhnoukrainsk NPP Ihor Polovych.

"Reviewed concrete steps to immediately deliver urgent assistance to ensure nuclear facilities' safety & security," Grossi wrote on Twitter on Wednesday, providing no other detail.