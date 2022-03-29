Govt forms strategic food reserves for several years in Ukraine – PM

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal says the government has formed strategic food reserves for several years in Ukraine.

"Food security. We have formed strategic food reserves for several years in Ukraine," Shmyhal said at a government meeting on Tuesday.

The prime minister also said the state provided farmers with funds to purchase everything they need for the sowing campaign.

"We also help farmers with exports and will actively expand this area, as the country must earn," he said.