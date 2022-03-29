Turkish FM announces rapprochement of Russia-Ukraine positions, expects discussion of complicated topics by FMs

On Tuesday Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said that at the talks between the delegations of Ukraine and Russia it was possible to achieve convergence of positions on some issues, more complicated topics will be discussed at the next rounds of talks between the Foreign Ministers of Russia and Ukraine.

"At the Ukrainian-Russian talks in Istanbul, a number of issues were agreed upon and positions converged," Çavuşoğlu said, according to by the Turkish media.

"More complicated topics on the agenda of negotiations between Kyiv and Moscow will be considered at subsequent stages by the heads of the Ukrainian and Russian Foreign Ministries," he said.

Earlier it was reported that negotiations between representatives of Ukraine and Russia were completed in Istanbul.