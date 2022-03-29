Facts

14:25 29.03.2022

More than 125 trucks with aid, ambulances, fire trucks from Romania, other EU states arrive in Ukraine - Iohannis

More than 125 trucks with aid, ambulances and fire trucks from Romania and other EU member states have arrived in Ukraine through the humanitarian hub in Suceava, Romanian President Klaus Iohannis, who had a telephone conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, said.

"I discussed with President Zelensky the critical situation in Ukraine. Romania will continue to take good care of every Ukrainian citizen arriving in Romania. Over 125 trucks with aid, ambulances and fire engines from Romania and other EU member states have arrived in Ukraine through the humanitarian hub in Suceava," Iohannis tweeted on Tuesday.

Tags: #humanitarian_aid #romania
