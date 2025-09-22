Syrsky, Chief of Romanian Defense Staff discuss counteraction to Russian UAVs

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrsky and Chief of the Defense Staff of the Armed Forces of Romania Gheorghiță Vlad discussed the joint counteraction to Russian drones crossing the Ukrainian-Romanian border.

"Had a phone call with Chief of the Defense Staff of the Armed Forces of Romania, General Gheorghiță Vlad. Spoke about the current situation in the areas of combat operations and the key needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. We also discussed other issues of mutual interest, in particular in the context of joint counteraction to threats associated with the crossing of the Ukrainian-Romanian border by means of an air attack by the Russian aggressor," Syrsky said on the Telegram channel.

The AFU Commander-in-Chief thanked the leadership of Romania and the entire Romanian people for "steadfast political support for Ukraine and military assistance to our state, long-term cooperation in the interests of Ukraine's defense."