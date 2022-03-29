IAEA Director General arrives in Ukraine for talks on nuclear security

Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Mariano Grossi is in Ukraine for talks with high-ranking officials on the agency's urgent technical assistance in ensuring the safety of nuclear facilities and preventing the risk of accidents.

The IAEA announced this on its website on Tuesday.

"The military conflict is putting Ukraine's nuclear power plants and other facilities with radioactive material in unprecedented danger. We must take urgent action to make sure that they can continue to operate safely and securely and reduce the risk of a nuclear accident that could have a severe health and environmental impact both in Ukraine and beyond," Director General Grossi said.

According the IAEA website, the aim of the Director General's visit is to initiate prompt safety and security support to Ukraine's nuclear facilities. It will include sending IAEA experts to prioritized facilities and the shipment of vital safety and security supplies including monitoring and emergency equipment.

During the visit, which will last several days this week, Grossi will visit one of Ukraine's nuclear power plants.

"Ukraine has requested our assistance for safety and security. We will now start delivering it. Ukraine has one of Europe's largest nuclear power programmes. The IAEA's presence, where needed to ensure safety and security, is of paramount importance. We are ready to provide the necessary support now," he said.

"The IAEA has drawn up concrete and detailed plans for safety and security assistance to Ukraine's nuclear sites, which include fifteen nuclear power reactors at four plants as well as the Chornobyl NPP, where radioactive waste management facilities are located following the 1986 accident," the report said.

"In recent weeks, several of the seven indispensable pillars for ensuring safety and security – including the physical integrity of facilities, the ability of operational staff to work without undue pressure, and the access to off-site power – have been seriously compromised," the IAEA said.

"There have already been several close calls. We can't afford to lose any more time. This conflict is already causing unimaginable human suffering and destruction. The IAEA's expertise and capabilities are needed to prevent it from also leading to a nuclear accident," he said.