Facts

13:46 29.03.2022

IAEA Director General arrives in Ukraine for talks on nuclear security

2 min read
IAEA Director General arrives in Ukraine for talks on nuclear security

Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Mariano Grossi is in Ukraine for talks with high-ranking officials on the agency's urgent technical assistance in ensuring the safety of nuclear facilities and preventing the risk of accidents.

The IAEA announced this on its website on Tuesday.

"The military conflict is putting Ukraine's nuclear power plants and other facilities with radioactive material in unprecedented danger. We must take urgent action to make sure that they can continue to operate safely and securely and reduce the risk of a nuclear accident that could have a severe health and environmental impact both in Ukraine and beyond," Director General Grossi said.

According the IAEA website, the aim of the Director General's visit is to initiate prompt safety and security support to Ukraine's nuclear facilities. It will include sending IAEA experts to prioritized facilities and the shipment of vital safety and security supplies including monitoring and emergency equipment.

During the visit, which will last several days this week, Grossi will visit one of Ukraine's nuclear power plants.

"Ukraine has requested our assistance for safety and security. We will now start delivering it. Ukraine has one of Europe's largest nuclear power programmes. The IAEA's presence, where needed to ensure safety and security, is of paramount importance. We are ready to provide the necessary support now," he said.

"The IAEA has drawn up concrete and detailed plans for safety and security assistance to Ukraine's nuclear sites, which include fifteen nuclear power reactors at four plants as well as the Chornobyl NPP, where radioactive waste management facilities are located following the 1986 accident," the report said.

"In recent weeks, several of the seven indispensable pillars for ensuring safety and security – including the physical integrity of facilities, the ability of operational staff to work without undue pressure, and the access to off-site power – have been seriously compromised," the IAEA said.

"There have already been several close calls. We can't afford to lose any more time. This conflict is already causing unimaginable human suffering and destruction. The IAEA's expertise and capabilities are needed to prevent it from also leading to a nuclear accident," he said.

 

Tags: #iaea
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

11:09 24.03.2022
Fires near Chornobyl cannot be completely extinguished – IAEA

Fires near Chornobyl cannot be completely extinguished – IAEA

11:40 21.03.2022
Connection of second high-voltage power line to Zaporizhia NPP allowed it to increase its capacity – IAEA

Connection of second high-voltage power line to Zaporizhia NPP allowed it to increase its capacity – IAEA

10:13 17.03.2022
Zaporizhia NPP loses connection to third power line, no safety concern – IAEA

Zaporizhia NPP loses connection to third power line, no safety concern – IAEA

11:08 16.03.2022
EU concerned about growing threat to nuclear security in Ukraine – meeting with IAEA

EU concerned about growing threat to nuclear security in Ukraine – meeting with IAEA

11:55 13.03.2022
Situation at Zaporizhia, Chornobyl NPPs contrary to indispensable pillars – IAEA head

Situation at Zaporizhia, Chornobyl NPPs contrary to indispensable pillars – IAEA head

21:04 12.03.2022
IAEA director general intends to arrive in Kyiv – Energoatom head

IAEA director general intends to arrive in Kyiv – Energoatom head

15:35 10.03.2022
Grossi on possibility of Ukraine-IAEA-Russia meeting: no decision on this yet

Grossi on possibility of Ukraine-IAEA-Russia meeting: no decision on this yet

14:51 10.03.2022
Kuleba discusses with IAEA chief ways to ensure safety, protection of nuclear facilities in Ukraine amid Russian invasion

Kuleba discusses with IAEA chief ways to ensure safety, protection of nuclear facilities in Ukraine amid Russian invasion

10:28 10.03.2022
IAEA chief flying to Antalya to discuss safety of Ukrainian NPPs

IAEA chief flying to Antalya to discuss safety of Ukrainian NPPs

15:54 09.03.2022
Chornobyl power loss violates safety pillar, but no critical impact on safety – IAEA

Chornobyl power loss violates safety pillar, but no critical impact on safety – IAEA

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Treaty on Ukraine's security guarantees should be approved at referendum - Podoliak

Security guarantees to allow Ukraine fixing status of permanent neutrality – Oleksandr Chaly

Ukraine proposes to sign intl treaty on security guarantees

Number of victims of enemy shelling of Mykolaiv regional administration building increases to 7 people, 22 injured - State Emergency Service

People who make decisions in Russia think they will get away with it – Zelensky

LATEST

Turkish FM announces rapprochement of Russia-Ukraine positions, expects discussion of complicated topics by FMs

EU follows G7 in rejecting Russian demands that gas be paid for in rubles – European Commission

USA prepares new sanctions against Russia to target Russian warfare capabilities – US Treasury

Ukraine truce not enough for Britain to lift sanctions – Johnson

Russian aggression against Ukraine should accelerate green transformation of economy – Zelensky

Zelensky offers Denmark to help Mykolaiv after war

Moscow decides to drastically reduce military activity near Kyiv, Chernihiv after talks in Istanbul

Treaty on Ukraine's security guarantees should be approved at referendum - Podoliak

Security guarantees to allow Ukraine fixing status of permanent neutrality – Oleksandr Chaly

Ukraine proposes to sign intl treaty on security guarantees

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD