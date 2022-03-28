Zelensky calls victory in war against Russia in saving as many Ukrainians as possible

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said that he considers the victory of Ukraine in the war against Russia to be the salvation of as many lives of Ukrainians as possible.

"Victory is an opportunity to save as many lives as possible. Yes, to save as many lives as possible, since without it nothing would make sense. Our land is important, but in the end it is just territory. I do not know how long the war will last, but we will fight to the last city we have," Zelensky said in an interview with The Economist British magazine.

At the same time, he said Ukraine will definitely win this war. "This is our home, our land, our independence. It is just a matter of time," the president said, noting that "his task is to give a signal so that people know how to act."

"We are all wounded and wounded in the same way. My decision to stay was my signal to the people about how we should respond to an attack. About how the war started and how it will end. It will end with us still standing here and defending," he said.

"Just look at the people in Kherson who were waving their hands in the middle of the street to stop the tanks. They decided to stand up and do it of their own free will. I could not order them not to do it or throw themselves under the tracks of the tanks. I will stay with these people until the end," the president said.

Answering a question of how it is possible to win while saving the lives of people and the country, Zelensky said "this is a difficult task, but it is important not that this choice is good or bad, but that the decision is made together with the people."