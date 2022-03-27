War in Ukraine kills at least 1,119 civilians, 1,790 injured - UN

Losses among civilians from February 24, 2022, when Russia started the war against Ukraine, to 24:00 on March 26, 2022 amounted to 2,909 civilians (2,858 in the report a day earlier), including 1,119 dead (1,104), reports the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights on Sunday.

"UNHCHR believes that the real numbers are much higher, especially in the government-controlled territory, and especially in recent days, as information from some places where there has been intense fighting has been delayed, and many reports are still awaiting confirmation," it said in the document.

According to the report, this applies, for example, to Mariupol and Volnovakha (Donetsk region), Izium (Kharkiv region), Severodonetsk and Rubizhne (Luhansk region), Trostianets (Sumy region), where there are reports of numerous civilian casualties. They are subject to further verification and are not included in the above statistics.

"The majority of civilian deaths or injuries were caused by the use of explosive devices with a wide area of effect, including shelling from heavy artillery and multiple launch rocket systems, as well as rocket and air strikes," the report says.

According to confirmed UN data, 224 men, 168 women, 32 boys and 15 girls died, while the sex of 52 children and 628 adults has not yet been determined.

Among the 1,790 injured, there are 32 girls and 24 boys, as well as 70 children, whose gender has not yet been determined.

Compared to the previous day, according to the UN, three children were killed and two were injured.

OHCHR indicates that in Donetsk and Luhansk regions, as of midnight on March 27, there were 301 (295) dead and 694 (681) injured in the government-controlled territory, and 59 (59) dead and 227 (227) injured in territory controlled by the self-proclaimed republics.