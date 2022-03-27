Facts

14:08 27.03.2022

Russia loses 16,600 personnel, 582 tanks, 121 aircraft in Ukraine since Feb 24 – General Staff

Combat losses of the Russian occupying army since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine on February 24, amounted to about 16,600 personnel as of the morning of March 27, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports on Facebook.

During this period, the Russian Federation also lost 582 tanks, 1,664 armored combat vehicles, 294 artillery systems, 93 multiple launch rocket systems, 52 air defense systems, 121 aircraft and 127 helicopters.

In addition, the invaders lost 1,144 vehicles, seven ships, 73 tanks with fuel and lubricants, 56 operational-tactical unmanned aerial vehicles, four missile system launchers and 21 units of special equipment.

Thus, about 200 invaders, seven tanks, 24 armored combat vehicles, one artillery system, two MLRS, one air defense system, four aircraft, 13 vehicles, two missile launchers and two units of enemy special equipment were destroyed per day.

"The data are being specified. The calculation is complicated by the high intensity of hostilities," the report says.

