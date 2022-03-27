Facts

13:29 27.03.2022

There may already be 40,000 Ukrainians forcibly taken to Russia – Vereschuk

2 min read
There may already be 40,000 Ukrainians forcibly taken to Russia – Vereschuk

Russian occupiers evacuated about 40,000 citizens of Ukraine from the war zones and temporarily occupied territories in the direction of the Russian Federation along quasi-humanitarian corridors not agreed with Ukraine, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories of Ukraine Iryna Vereschuk said.

"We are constantly and powerfully signaling to the international community and institutions that the mentioned Russian 'corridors' are illegal, not coordinated with us. Especially since on the other side, both near Donetsk and Luhansk, forced migrants are allowed to pass through special filtration camps. But for some reason, the International Committee of the Red Cross [ICRC] decided to open its representative office in Rostov-on-Don, specifically to work with Ukrainians deported to the Russian Federation by force. The Cross will be able to collect their lists," Vereschuk said.

At the same time, the official states the impotence of such international institutions as the ICRC, the UN, amid which Ukraine continues to fight and will not stop fighting for each of its citizens and returning them home.

According to her, according to a similar scheme, the invaders operate in the temporarily occupied part of Kyiv region, forcibly taking Ukrainian citizens to the territory of Belarus.

At the same time, the occupiers in every possible way prevent the evacuation of civilians to the territory controlled by the Ukrainian government, Vereschuk said.

Tags: #ukraine #occupied_territories #citizens
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

11:56 27.03.2022
Situation around Kyiv has positive trend – Interior Minister

Situation around Kyiv has positive trend – Interior Minister

11:27 27.03.2022
Partners need to step up support for Ukraine – Zelensky

Partners need to step up support for Ukraine – Zelensky

20:59 26.03.2022
Russian troops can pose not only missile, but also combined arms threat to Eastern European countries – Zelensky in talk with Duda

Russian troops can pose not only missile, but also combined arms threat to Eastern European countries – Zelensky in talk with Duda

20:49 26.03.2022
In shelling of Donetsk region on March 25-26, 2 people killed, 7 injured, infrastructure were destroyed

In shelling of Donetsk region on March 25-26, 2 people killed, 7 injured, infrastructure were destroyed

20:44 26.03.2022
Ukraine hands over updated needs of Ukrainian army to USA – Reznikov

Ukraine hands over updated needs of Ukrainian army to USA – Reznikov

16:56 26.03.2022
Hungary introduces permit-free regime for Ukrainian carriers

Hungary introduces permit-free regime for Ukrainian carriers

16:44 26.03.2022
European Commission, Canada launch global fundraising campaign for Ukrainian refugees

European Commission, Canada launch global fundraising campaign for Ukrainian refugees

15:22 26.03.2022
Kuleba: Biden confident what is happening in Ukraine will change 21st century

Kuleba: Biden confident what is happening in Ukraine will change 21st century

12:41 26.03.2022
War in Ukraine kills at least 1,081 civilians, 1,707 wounded – UN

War in Ukraine kills at least 1,081 civilians, 1,707 wounded – UN

10:44 26.03.2022
Russia lost 16,400 personnel, 575 tanks, 117 aircraft in Ukraine in 30 days of war – AFU General Staff

Russia lost 16,400 personnel, 575 tanks, 117 aircraft in Ukraine in 30 days of war – AFU General Staff

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Enemy strikes with banned cluster munitions at Krasnohorivka – Ministry of Internal Affairs

Since start of Russia's armed aggression in Ukraine, 139 children die – PGO

Aggressor continues to wage full-scale war against Ukraine – General Staff

Security price for Ukraine, Europe – aircraft, tanks, missile defense, anti-ship weapons – Zelensky

Zelensky: there will be only one response to Russian troops – hatred, contempt

LATEST

Enemy strikes with banned cluster munitions at Krasnohorivka – Ministry of Internal Affairs

Cabinet equates helmets, bulletproof vests with humanitarian aid – Vereschuk

Since start of Russia's armed aggression in Ukraine, 139 children die – PGO

Aggressor continues to wage full-scale war against Ukraine – General Staff

Over day, Ukrainian military destroys 1 aircraft, 12 UAVs, 5 cruise missiles of enemy – Air Force Command

On March 26, some 5,208 people evacuated via humanitarian corridors – President's Office Dpty Head Tymoshenko

Biden calls Putin's statements about denazification of Ukraine cynical and lies

Security price for Ukraine, Europe – aircraft, tanks, missile defense, anti-ship weapons – Zelensky

Zelensky: there will be only one response to Russian troops – hatred, contempt

Kuleba: Menorah in Drobytskyi Yar near Kharkiv damaged by Russian shelling, I expect Israel to condemn this barbarism

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD