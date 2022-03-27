There may already be 40,000 Ukrainians forcibly taken to Russia – Vereschuk

Russian occupiers evacuated about 40,000 citizens of Ukraine from the war zones and temporarily occupied territories in the direction of the Russian Federation along quasi-humanitarian corridors not agreed with Ukraine, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories of Ukraine Iryna Vereschuk said.

"We are constantly and powerfully signaling to the international community and institutions that the mentioned Russian 'corridors' are illegal, not coordinated with us. Especially since on the other side, both near Donetsk and Luhansk, forced migrants are allowed to pass through special filtration camps. But for some reason, the International Committee of the Red Cross [ICRC] decided to open its representative office in Rostov-on-Don, specifically to work with Ukrainians deported to the Russian Federation by force. The Cross will be able to collect their lists," Vereschuk said.

At the same time, the official states the impotence of such international institutions as the ICRC, the UN, amid which Ukraine continues to fight and will not stop fighting for each of its citizens and returning them home.

According to her, according to a similar scheme, the invaders operate in the temporarily occupied part of Kyiv region, forcibly taking Ukrainian citizens to the territory of Belarus.

At the same time, the occupiers in every possible way prevent the evacuation of civilians to the territory controlled by the Ukrainian government, Vereschuk said.