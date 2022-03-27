Since start of Russia's armed aggression in Ukraine, 139 children die – PGO

Since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion in Ukraine, 139 children have died, the press service of the Prosecutor General's Office (PGO) reports.

"As of the morning of March 27, 2022, a total of 139 children died and more than 205 were injured due to armed aggression of the Russian Federation. Children suffered the most in Kyiv region – 65, Kharkiv region – 45, Donetsk region – 53, Chernihiv region – 38, Mykolaiv region – 29, Luhansk region – 25, Zaporizhia region – 19, Kherson region – 21, the Ukrainian capital – 16, Zhytomyr region – 15 and Sumy region – 14," a report published on the Telegram channel says.