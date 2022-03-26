Facts

13:09 26.03.2022

EU states to create platform for common gas purchases, which to be also open to Ukraine – European Council's conclusions

EU states to create platform for common gas purchases, which to be also open to Ukraine – European Council's conclusions

Member states of the European Union will work together on a common purchase of gas. The common purchases platform will also be open to Eastern Partnership member states, including Ukraine.

We are talking about this in the conclusions adopted following the meeting of the European Council, which was held on March 24-25 in Brussels. Such an order to the Member States and the European Commission is written in order to get rid of the dependence of gas supplies on Russia.

The conclusions state that the European Council has reviewed the EU's immediate term preparedness and tasked the Council to "examine the proposals by the Commission on EU gas storage policy duly, taking into account and addressing the interests of Member States with significant storage capacities, in order to ensure fair balance."

"Refilling of gas storage across the Union should start as soon as possible, taking fully into account national preparedness measures. With a view to next winter, Member States and the Commission will urgently: establish the necessary solidarity and compensation mechanisms; work together on voluntary common purchase of gas, LNG and hydrogen, making optimal use of the collective political and market weight of the European Union and its Member States to dampen prices in negotiations. The common purchases platform will also be open for Western Balkan countries and the three associated Eastern Partners," according to the conclusions.

In addition, work will also focus on completing and improving gas and electricity interconnections throughout the European Union, including full synchronization of power grids and work on ensuring the security of supplies for all member states.

