AFU inflicts powerful blows on enemy with noticeable losses in outgoing week – Zelensky

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said that in the outgoing week the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) inflicted powerful blows on Russian troops with noticeable losses.

"Our heroic Armed Forces inflicted powerful blows and significant losses on the enemy over the past week. They say that the Russian Defense Minister has disappeared somewhere. I wonder if he personally wanted to visit Chornobayivka?" Zelensky said in a video statement on Friday evening.

He also issued a warning to those servicemen who defected to the Russian side years earlier.

"You moved because you thought that you would live better, and not because you want to repeat the tragic fate of your colleagues who died on those ships [in Berdiansk] or somewhere else on land or in the sea of ​​Ukraine. Well live like that. And that means stay away from our cities and from our army," the head of state said.

"The account of Russian losses in this war has already exceeded 16,000 killed. Among them are top commanders. There have not yet been reports on the killed Russian colonel-generals or admirals, but the commander of one of the occupying armies and the deputy commander of the Black Sea Fleet are already there," he said.

