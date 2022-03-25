Kuleba: no consensus with Russia on 4 negotiated points mentioned by Erdogan – media

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has said that there is currently no consensus on four points of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia, previously mentioned by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine has reported.

"There is no consensus with Russia on the four points mentioned by the Turkish President. In particular, the only state language in Ukraine is and will be Ukrainian. And in general, the classification of key topics of negotiations into four or another number of points is incorrect," the Foreign Minister said.

According to him, in the subgroups of delegations, many different issues are being discussed at the same time, and the negotiation process is going very hard.

At the same time, Kuleba said that the Ukrainian delegation has taken a strong position and does not renounce its demands. "We insist, first of all, on a ceasefire, security guarantees and territorial integrity of Ukraine," the minister said.

He also added that Kyiv will continue the dialogue with Turkey and all interested parties to restore peace on Ukrainian land.

"We hope that Turkey, as a friend and strategic partner of Ukraine, will also continue to support on all tracks. Taking this opportunity, I also remind you that the introduction of new sanctions against Russia and the strengthening of Ukraine's defense capability are no less important factors to stop the Russian military machine and achieve the desired progress in the negotiations. Such a trilateral strategy – sanctions, military support, negotiations – should not be questioned by anyone," the head of Ukrainian diplomacy said.