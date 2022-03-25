Facts

16:29 25.03.2022

KSE Institute estimates damage to Ukraine's infrastructure from Russia's military aggression at $63 bln

2 min read
KSE Institute estimates damage to Ukraine's infrastructure from Russia's military aggression at $63 bln

As of March 24, 2022, the KSE Institute estimated damage to Ukraine's infrastructure from the war in the country at $62.9 billion, or UAH 1.8 trillion, while its analysts increased the amount by $3.5 billion over the past week, according to a press release from the analytical division of the Kyiv School of Economics – KSE Institute.

"Compared to the data released on March 17, taking into account the new received more accurate damage data [as a result of which certain loss items were revised downward], the net increase [in damage indicator] was $3.5 billion," KSE Institute said on Friday, citing data analysis from the Russia Will Pay project.

The analysts estimate that since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine on February 24, the occupiers had damaged, destroyed or seized at least 4,431 residential buildings, 92 plants or businesses, 378 educational institutions, 138 healthcare facilities, eight civilian airports and 10 military airfields, seven TPP and HPP.

At the same time, over the course of one week, the analysts received more detailed data from the Ministry of Infrastructure on the destruction of infrastructure facilities, on the basis of which, in a number of areas – railway infrastructure, bridges and bridge crossings, civil airports – the damage assessment was lowered.

Tags: #ukraine #infrastructure #damage
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

12:34 25.03.2022
Ukraine sows 150,000 ha within sowing campaign

Ukraine sows 150,000 ha within sowing campaign

11:30 25.03.2022
Support for Russian as second state language drops sharply – Rating survey

Support for Russian as second state language drops sharply – Rating survey

11:16 25.03.2022
Funding problems arise for Russian military - Defense Intelligence

Funding problems arise for Russian military - Defense Intelligence

10:20 25.03.2022
Turkey continues contacts with both Ukraine and Russia – Erdogan

Turkey continues contacts with both Ukraine and Russia – Erdogan

10:13 25.03.2022
Ukrainians trust Baltic countries, Poland the most – Zelensky

Ukrainians trust Baltic countries, Poland the most – Zelensky

09:57 25.03.2022
Shelling in Kyiv region sets oil depot on fire – State Emergency Service

Shelling in Kyiv region sets oil depot on fire – State Emergency Service

20:51 24.03.2022
Ukraine reduces Belarusian embassy's staff to five people, cancels diplomatic accreditation of other employees – MFA

Ukraine reduces Belarusian embassy's staff to five people, cancels diplomatic accreditation of other employees – MFA

20:42 24.03.2022
Biden believes Ukraine should decide whether to make territorial concessions, but does not believe this to happen

Biden believes Ukraine should decide whether to make territorial concessions, but does not believe this to happen

20:14 24.03.2022
Biden: U.S. ready to accept 100,000 refugees from Ukraine

Biden: U.S. ready to accept 100,000 refugees from Ukraine

19:36 24.03.2022
Five An-124 aircraft withdrawn from Ukraine, An-26 and An-74 destroyed - Antonov

Five An-124 aircraft withdrawn from Ukraine, An-26 and An-74 destroyed - Antonov

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Kuleba: no consensus with Russia on 4 negotiated points mentioned by Erdogan – media

Erdogan: Ukraine, Russia likely close to reaching consensus on 4 out of 6 negotiation points – media

AFU Command takes measures to ensure fulfillment of tasks even in conditions of possible use of chemical or nuclear weapons by Russia

In order to capture Kyiv, enemy needs to increase foreces threefold, maybe fivefold – AFU

Some 83% of Ukrainians support Ukrainian as only state language in country - study

LATEST

Kuleba: no consensus with Russia on 4 negotiated points mentioned by Erdogan – media

In Melitopol, 70 Russian servicemen refuse to participate in hostilities – local authorities

Erdogan: Ukraine, Russia likely close to reaching consensus on 4 out of 6 negotiation points – media

MFA on Szijjártó's statement: Supporting Ukraine with one hand, financing Russian aggression with other means giving Russia more scope for attacks, killing

Pope promises assistance along humanitarian corridors – Vereschuk

Railway communication with Belarus terminated – Rivne authorities

WENRA calls for immediate repair of two damaged power lines at Zaporizhia NPP

AFU Command takes measures to ensure fulfillment of tasks even in conditions of possible use of chemical or nuclear weapons by Russia

USA to discuss further relations with Russia with G20 partners – White House

In order to capture Kyiv, enemy needs to increase foreces threefold, maybe fivefold – AFU

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD