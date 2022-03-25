KSE Institute estimates damage to Ukraine's infrastructure from Russia's military aggression at $63 bln

As of March 24, 2022, the KSE Institute estimated damage to Ukraine's infrastructure from the war in the country at $62.9 billion, or UAH 1.8 trillion, while its analysts increased the amount by $3.5 billion over the past week, according to a press release from the analytical division of the Kyiv School of Economics – KSE Institute.

"Compared to the data released on March 17, taking into account the new received more accurate damage data [as a result of which certain loss items were revised downward], the net increase [in damage indicator] was $3.5 billion," KSE Institute said on Friday, citing data analysis from the Russia Will Pay project.

The analysts estimate that since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine on February 24, the occupiers had damaged, destroyed or seized at least 4,431 residential buildings, 92 plants or businesses, 378 educational institutions, 138 healthcare facilities, eight civilian airports and 10 military airfields, seven TPP and HPP.

At the same time, over the course of one week, the analysts received more detailed data from the Ministry of Infrastructure on the destruction of infrastructure facilities, on the basis of which, in a number of areas – railway infrastructure, bridges and bridge crossings, civil airports – the damage assessment was lowered.