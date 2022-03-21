Facts

20:33 21.03.2022

War in Ukraine kills at least 925 civilians, 1,496 injured - UN

2 min read
War in Ukraine kills at least 925 civilians, 1,496 injured - UN

Losses among civilians from February 24, 2022, when Russia started the war against Ukraine, to 24:00 on March 20, 2022 amounted to 2,421 civilians (2,361 in the report a day earlier), including 925 dead (902), reports the office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights on Monday.

"UNHCHR believes that the real numbers are much higher, especially in government-controlled territory, and especially in recent days, as information from some places where there has been intense fighting has been delayed, and many reports are still awaiting confirmation," it said.

According to it, this applies, for example, to Mariupol and Volnovakha (Donetsk region), Izium (Kharkiv region), Severodonetsk and Rubizhne (Luhansk region), Trostianets (Sumy region), where there are reports of numerous civilian casualties. They are subject to further verification and are not included in the above statistics.

"The majority of civilian deaths or injuries were caused by the use of explosive devices with a wide area of​effect, including shelling from heavy artillery and multiple launch rocket systems, as well as rocket and air strikes," the report says.

According to confirmed UN data, 183 men, 137 women, 25 boys and 11 girls died, while the sex of 39 children and 530 adults has not yet been determined.

Among the 1,496 wounded, there are 22 girls and 17 boys, as well as 60 children, whose gender has not yet been determined.

Compared to the previous day, one child was injured, according to the UN.

Tags: #ukraine #war #injured #civilians #kills
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

20:51 21.03.2022
EU allocates additional EUR500 million to Ukraine - Borrell

EU allocates additional EUR500 million to Ukraine - Borrell

20:08 21.03.2022
Fifth package of sanctions against Russia to contain additional list of persons involved in aggression, war crimes – Kuleba

Fifth package of sanctions against Russia to contain additional list of persons involved in aggression, war crimes – Kuleba

20:03 21.03.2022
ICRC receives information on over 500 Ukrainians being held in captivity by Russia - Russian human rights commissioner

ICRC receives information on over 500 Ukrainians being held in captivity by Russia - Russian human rights commissioner

20:02 21.03.2022
Supreme Court of Israel makes interim decision in favor of Ukraine

Supreme Court of Israel makes interim decision in favor of Ukraine

19:45 21.03.2022
Some 1,271 crimes against national security registered in Ukraine since start of war - Monastyrsky

Some 1,271 crimes against national security registered in Ukraine since start of war - Monastyrsky

19:28 21.03.2022
Russian military fire on evacuation buses from Mariupol, four children in hospital – local authorities

Russian military fire on evacuation buses from Mariupol, four children in hospital – local authorities

19:02 21.03.2022
Russian occupiers shell 135 hospitals from beginning of full-scale invasion – Liashko

Russian occupiers shell 135 hospitals from beginning of full-scale invasion – Liashko

18:41 21.03.2022
Russian armed forces seize five Ukrainian vessels loaded with grain in Berdiansk seaport – PGO

Russian armed forces seize five Ukrainian vessels loaded with grain in Berdiansk seaport – PGO

18:09 21.03.2022
Ukraine cannot fulfill Russia's ultimatum – Zelensky

Ukraine cannot fulfill Russia's ultimatum – Zelensky

17:37 21.03.2022
President's Office urges officials not to disclose info on purchase of weapons, preparation of counteroffensives

President's Office urges officials not to disclose info on purchase of weapons, preparation of counteroffensives

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

EU allocates additional EUR500 million to Ukraine - Borrell

In Kharkiv region, 116 people killed as result of collapse of buildings, 204 rescued from rubble – local authorities

Russian military fire on evacuation buses from Mariupol, four children in hospital – local authorities

Russian occupiers shell 135 hospitals from beginning of full-scale invasion – Liashko

Ukraine cannot fulfill Russia's ultimatum – Zelensky

LATEST

Russian troops deliver five hailstone strikes in Dnipropetrovsk region – PGO

Some 14 children severely wounded in Zaporizhia region over three days – local authorities

In Kharkiv region, 116 people killed as result of collapse of buildings, 204 rescued from rubble – local authorities

Occupiers abduct five reps of local authorities in Chernihiv region – ombudsman

Net purchase of non-cash currency by banks' customers up to $200 mln in a week

Occupiers abduct mayor of Beryslav – Kherson regional administration

In Rubizhne, occupiers fire at school, house where children may hide in basement, rescuers cannot reach place over shelling – Emergency Service

Kuleba in response to Russian shelling of protesters in Kherson: Sanction Russia, isolate it, hold war criminals to account

Help Ukraine charitable organizations opens hub in Romania for assisting Ukraine's southern regions

Retroville mall in Kyiv partially damaged by aggressor's shelling

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD