In Rubizhne, occupiers fire at school, house where children may hide in basement, rescuers cannot reach place over shelling – Emergency Service

The occupying forces continue shelling Severodonetsk, Lysychansk, Rubizhne, Popasna and Kreminna in Luhansk regions, houses are damaged, there are killed and wounded, the State Emergency Service said.

"Occupation troops once again shelled the cities of Severodonetsk, Lysychansk, Rubizhne, Popasna and Kreminna. As a result of shelling, there are killed and wounded among civilians. Multi-storey and private houses of local residents were damaged by shelling," the State Emergency Service said in a Telegram channel on Monday.

In particular, according to the State Emergency Service, in Rubizhne, the invaders got into a private residential building, in the basement of which, according to preliminary information, there may be three children.

The service said that due to constant shelling, rescuers cannot yet reach the place.

"In Rubizhne, Russian troops also shelled a secondary school, which set the roof of the facility on fire. There are probably people in the basement. More than ten houses are burning in the city. The shelling does not stop. Rescuers are waiting for 'ceasefire' and will immediately go to help people," the service said.

According to the statement, in Severodonetsk, rescuers contained a large-scale fire on an area of ​​more than 3,000 square meters, no killed or wounded.