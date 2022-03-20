Facts

20:46 20.03.2022

Three people injured, 13 buildings damaged in Zhytomyr region as a result of airstrike - Emergency Service

In the settlements of Korosten district in Zhytomyr region, as a result of an airstrike, three people were injured, 13 buildings were damaged, the press service of the State Emergency Service reported.

"On March 20, in Zhytomyr region, as a result of an air strike on the settlements of Korosten district, 13 buildings were damaged. Three people were previously injured. The fires caused by the shelling have been extinguished. Subdivisions of the State Emergency Service continue to dismantle the rubble at the site of damaged buildings," the service said on Telegram.

