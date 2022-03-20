Facts

19:30 20.03.2022

Zelensky to people of Israel: Ukrainians made their choice 80 years ago and saved Jews, now you have such a choice

2 min read
Zelensky to people of Israel: Ukrainians made their choice 80 years ago and saved Jews, now you have such a choice

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, speaking to the members of parliament, the government and the people of Israel, said that the people of Ukraine during the Second World War made their choice by saving the Jews, now the Israelis are facing the same choice.

"Ukrainians made their choice 80 years ago. They saved the Jews. And therefore among us there are Righteous Among the Nations. The people of Israel! Now you have such a choice," Zelensky said.

In his address, the president spoke about the fall of Russian missiles on Babyn Yar in Kyiv, where tens of thousands of Holocaust victims are buried, as well as the shelling of Uman, which the Israelis annually visit for pilgrimage to the grave of tzadik Nachman.

"What will remain of all these cities of Ukraine after this terrible war? I am sure that every word of my appeal in your hearts is reflected in pain, because you feel what I am talking about. But can you explain why we are still turning to the whole world for help. We are turning to you for help, elementary visas. What is it? Indifference, calculation, or just mediation ... I will only say one thing: indifference kills. Calculations are often erroneous, and mediation can be between states, but not between good and evil," the head of state said.

"Everyone in Israel knows that your missile defense is the best, most powerful. Everyone knows that your weapons are strong, that you are great. You know how to defend your state interests, the interests of your people and you can definitely help our people. Protect the lives of Ukrainians, the lives of Ukrainian Jews. We can ask for a long time why we cannot get weapons from you or why Israel has not imposed sanctions against Russia, why it does not put pressure on Russian business. But the answer is still up to you. Dear brothers and sisters! And then you have to live with this answer," Zelensky summed up.

Tags: #israel #ukraine #salvation
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

22:00 22.03.2022
Pentagon believes that AFU are able to restore control over territories of Ukraine temporarily occupied by Russia - CNN

Pentagon believes that AFU are able to restore control over territories of Ukraine temporarily occupied by Russia - CNN

21:20 22.03.2022
Russian troops try to deploy evacuation buses from Mariupol to Donetsk - Yemchenko

Russian troops try to deploy evacuation buses from Mariupol to Donetsk - Yemchenko

21:13 22.03.2022
Production facility, warehouses of Polish Plast-Box burned down in Chernihiv due to actions of Russian army

Production facility, warehouses of Polish Plast-Box burned down in Chernihiv due to actions of Russian army

21:05 22.03.2022
Enemy continues to carry out missile, bomb strikes on infrastructure facilities, including from territory of Belarus - AFU General Staff

Enemy continues to carry out missile, bomb strikes on infrastructure facilities, including from territory of Belarus - AFU General Staff

21:01 22.03.2022
Zelensky to take part in NATO summit on March 24 via video format – presidential press secretary

Zelensky to take part in NATO summit on March 24 via video format – presidential press secretary

20:37 22.03.2022
In shelling of Kyiv one person killed, three more wounded – authorities

In shelling of Kyiv one person killed, three more wounded – authorities

20:01 22.03.2022
Denmark does not consider it necessary to integrate refugees from Ukraine into society

Denmark does not consider it necessary to integrate refugees from Ukraine into society

20:00 22.03.2022
Ukraine's GDP may reduce by third from pre-war - IMF head

Ukraine's GDP may reduce by third from pre-war - IMF head

19:44 22.03.2022
Poroshenko calls on Persian Gulf countries to increase oil and gas supply to global market

Poroshenko calls on Persian Gulf countries to increase oil and gas supply to global market

16:33 22.03.2022
Italian PM supports Ukraine's accession to EU

Italian PM supports Ukraine's accession to EU

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

USA, partners prepare to announce new sanctions against Russia on Thursday – Biden adviser

Russian plane shot down over Mariupol after shelling city for several weeks

Russian invaders launch missile attack on Pavlohrad, railway station destroyed, one person killed – authorities

Occupiers release from captivity hromadske journalist detained on Saturday

Civilian casualty figures in Ukraine at least 953 dead, 1,557 wounded – UN

LATEST

USA, partners prepare to announce new sanctions against Russia on Thursday – Biden adviser

Seimas of Lithuania insists on early abandonment of Russian oil and gas

Photojournalist Levin disappears during fighting near Kyiv – Rada committee

Journalist Nevzorov accused of disseminating false information about actions of Russian army

Russian missile flying towards Kropyvnytsky shot down over Mykolaiv region

Anonymous hackers leak database of Nestle cooperating with Russia

Russian plane shot down over Mariupol after shelling city for several weeks

Russian invaders launch missile attack on Pavlohrad, railway station destroyed, one person killed – authorities

Occupiers release from captivity hromadske journalist detained on Saturday

Civilian casualty figures in Ukraine at least 953 dead, 1,557 wounded – UN

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD