Zelensky to people of Israel: Ukrainians made their choice 80 years ago and saved Jews, now you have such a choice

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, speaking to the members of parliament, the government and the people of Israel, said that the people of Ukraine during the Second World War made their choice by saving the Jews, now the Israelis are facing the same choice.

"Ukrainians made their choice 80 years ago. They saved the Jews. And therefore among us there are Righteous Among the Nations. The people of Israel! Now you have such a choice," Zelensky said.

In his address, the president spoke about the fall of Russian missiles on Babyn Yar in Kyiv, where tens of thousands of Holocaust victims are buried, as well as the shelling of Uman, which the Israelis annually visit for pilgrimage to the grave of tzadik Nachman.

"What will remain of all these cities of Ukraine after this terrible war? I am sure that every word of my appeal in your hearts is reflected in pain, because you feel what I am talking about. But can you explain why we are still turning to the whole world for help. We are turning to you for help, elementary visas. What is it? Indifference, calculation, or just mediation ... I will only say one thing: indifference kills. Calculations are often erroneous, and mediation can be between states, but not between good and evil," the head of state said.

"Everyone in Israel knows that your missile defense is the best, most powerful. Everyone knows that your weapons are strong, that you are great. You know how to defend your state interests, the interests of your people and you can definitely help our people. Protect the lives of Ukrainians, the lives of Ukrainian Jews. We can ask for a long time why we cannot get weapons from you or why Israel has not imposed sanctions against Russia, why it does not put pressure on Russian business. But the answer is still up to you. Dear brothers and sisters! And then you have to live with this answer," Zelensky summed up.