Russian General Staff had absolutely no objective analytics on Ukraine - Podoliak

Total miscalculations in the strategy and tactics of the Russian army are caused by the fact that the General Staff of the Russian Defense Ministry did not have an objective analysis of the situation in Ukraine, adviser to the head of the President's Office of Ukraine Mykhailo Podoliak is convinced.

"This is the first reason for the stunning fiasco of the 'second army of the world,' which is rapidly growing. It is obvious that all the staff analytics of General Gerasimov's subordinates were built on the theses of the Russian propaganda about the 'nationalist battalions'," Podoliak wrote on the Telegram channel.

The second reason Podoliak called the extreme mortality among the highest operational command of the Russian Federation in Ukraine.

"This is a sign of the total unpreparedness of the army. They fight only with numbers and cruise missiles. Dozens of officers of the middle and tactical levels have been killed. All these are direct signs of the weak coherence of military units, the lack of understandable logistics, unwillingness to fight in modern conditions," Podoliak said.

"All this, of course, demoralizes the Russian army - although contractors and conscripts do not understand the human language and writing well, they realized that their top leadership is completely mediocre. So, further - only mass deaths of Russian military personnel in Ukraine," he added.