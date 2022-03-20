Facts

15:35 20.03.2022

Sumy region receives 130 tonnes of humanitarian aid from UN - administration head

Sumy region receives 130 tonnes of humanitarian aid from UN - administration head

The United Nations and Ukrainian partners have delivered the first convoy of emergency humanitarian aid to Sumy region, head of Sumy Regional State Administration Dmytro Zhyvytsky said.

"Seven trucks, 130 metric tonnes of essential aid that will directly help about 35,000 people: medical supplies; bottled water; ready-to-eat meals and canned food; plumbing repair equipment to help 50,000 people," Zhyvytsky wrote on Telegram on Sunday.

According to him, a safe delivery of cargo to the regional center was planned for several days, and the opening of a humanitarian corridor was expected.

"We succeeded, and I thank everyone who joined this process," he wrote.

