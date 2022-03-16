Facts

19:38 16.03.2022

Biden decides to give Ukraine extra $ 800 mln military aid

U.S. President Joe Biden on Wednesday announced the provision of military assistance to Ukraine for another $800 million.

He said that once again, using his presidential powers, he would use additional military assistance for $800 million.

At the same time, he recalled that last Saturday Washington allocated $ 200 million for the supply of weapons and ammunition to Ukraine.

That brings the amount of new U.S. aid to Ukraine to $1 billion, and that's just this week, Biden said.

He explained that among the assistance provided are 800 pieces of anti-aircraft weapons, including long-range systems, 9,000 pieces of anti-tank weapons, 7,000 pieces of small arms, including machine guns, shotguns, grenade launchers, and 20 million pieces of various ammunition, including artillery.

The matter also concerns allocation of drones for Ukraine, Biden added.

