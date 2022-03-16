Stoltenberg: Putin underestimates Ukrainians, but one should not underestimate Russia's ability to continue war

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg is convinced that by unleashing a war against Ukraine, Russian President Putin underestimated Ukrainians, and warned that the Kremlin's ability to continue this war with brutal methods should not be underestimated.

So he answered the question about the possible end of the war waged against Ukraine by Russia at a press conference in Brussels on Wednesday.

He said President Putin underestimated the Ukrainian armed forces, the unity of the Ukrainian people, as well as the courage of the Ukrainian leadership. This, combined with the massive support that the Ukrainian military are receiving and have already received over the years from its allies, made Putin change his plans and realize that his quick victory, a blitzkrieg to take control of Kyiv in days, failed. But we should not underestimate the Russian ability when it comes to continuing the war, as well as the ability to continue to attack, including cities - we have seen how Russia was responsible for the brutal war in Chechnya and Syria, Stoltenberg said.

The NATO Secretary General stated that Russia has significant capabilities, and Moscow also uses nuclear rhetoric. Russia is a nuclear force and we have seen them threaten with nuclear rhetoric – both – NATO allies and Ukraine, he said. We must not underestimate the danger of Russia's military capabilities, including their desire to use force to destroy others, he stressed.