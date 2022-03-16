Russia expelled from Council of Europe

The Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe has decided to exclude Russia from this organization.

"The Committee of Ministers decided, in the context of the procedure launched under Article 8 of the Statute of the Council of Europe, that the Russian Federation ceases to be a member of the Council of Europe as from today, 16 March 2022," the resolution said on the website of the Council of Europe on Wednesday.

The Council of Europe confirmed that the Russian aggression against Ukraine constitutes a serious violation by the Russian Federation of its obligations under Article 3 of the Charter of the Council of Europe.