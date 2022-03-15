Facts

20:00 15.03.2022

Five people killed, another three injured due to enemy shelling of Zolochiv in Kharkiv region - prosecutor's office

1 min read
Five people killed, another three injured due to enemy shelling of Zolochiv in Kharkiv region - prosecutor's office

At about 13:30 on March 15, Russian servicemen fired artillery at the village of Zolochiv, Kharkiv region.

"Two women and three men were killed as a result of live shells hit. Three more men were injured. In addition, a number of residential buildings and a car were destroyed and damaged," the press service of Kharkiv regional prosecutor's office reports.

On this fact, criminal proceedings have been initiated under Part 2 of Article 438 (violation of the laws and customs of war, combined with premeditated murder) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

The pretrial investigation is carried out by investigators of the SBU in Kharkiv region, the procedural leadership is carried out by the regional prosecutor's office.

Tags: #kharkiv #victims #shelling
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

19:54 15.03.2022
Russian military fires at bus during evacuation of civilians from Izium, investigation launched - prosecutor's office

Russian military fires at bus during evacuation of civilians from Izium, investigation launched - prosecutor's office

19:46 15.03.2022
Russian military launch missile attacks on Malynsky district of Zhytomyr region, one person killed, another two injured

Russian military launch missile attacks on Malynsky district of Zhytomyr region, one person killed, another two injured

19:03 15.03.2022
Invaders defeated near Kharkiv during attempt to storm from Piatykhatky – authorities

Invaders defeated near Kharkiv during attempt to storm from Piatykhatky – authorities

15:35 15.03.2022
Evacuation of staff, wards of Oskol psycho-neurological boarding house in Kharkiv region begins – authorities

Evacuation of staff, wards of Oskol psycho-neurological boarding house in Kharkiv region begins – authorities

14:35 15.03.2022
As result of missile fire at Dnipro Intl Airport, one wounded – PGO

As result of missile fire at Dnipro Intl Airport, one wounded – PGO

14:31 15.03.2022
According to preliminary data, four people dead after shelling in Svyatoshynsky district of Kyiv, fire not contained – local authorities

According to preliminary data, four people dead after shelling in Svyatoshynsky district of Kyiv, fire not contained – local authorities

14:11 15.03.2022
At least 35 journalists already suffered from Russian occupiers in Ukraine – Denisova

At least 35 journalists already suffered from Russian occupiers in Ukraine – Denisova

12:53 15.03.2022
Two people killed after shelling in 16-storey building in Kyiv – Emergency Service

Two people killed after shelling in 16-storey building in Kyiv – Emergency Service

11:28 15.03.2022
Number of victims of missile strike on Rivne's TV tower grown to 19, removal of rubble continues – local authorities

Number of victims of missile strike on Rivne's TV tower grown to 19, removal of rubble continues – local authorities

11:07 15.03.2022
War in Ukraine kills at least 636 civilians, 1,125 wounded – UN

War in Ukraine kills at least 636 civilians, 1,125 wounded – UN

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Russian military fires at bus during evacuation of civilians from Izium, investigation launched - prosecutor's office

Deployed units of reserve in certain directions regroup, launch counteroffensive, battles for liberation of Mariupol continue - AFU General Staff

Another package of EU sanctions against Russia enters into force

We ask for real support to help us survive - Zelensky in address to Canadian MPs

Stoltenberg convenes extraordinary Alliance summit for March 24 to discuss Russian invasion of Ukraine

LATEST

President of European Council speaks with Putin, calls for immediate ceasefire, withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukraine

Deployed units of reserve in certain directions regroup, launch counteroffensive, battles for liberation of Mariupol continue - AFU General Staff

Another package of EU sanctions against Russia enters into force

Rada nullifies excise tax on gasoline, diesel fuel and liquefied gas, reduces VAT on import of motor fuel to 7%

We ask for real support to help us survive - Zelensky in address to Canadian MPs

Stoltenberg convenes extraordinary Alliance summit for March 24 to discuss Russian invasion of Ukraine

Starlink satellite internet launched in Zaporizhia region

Rada exempts people with disabilities, those who care for them, seriously ill children from military service

Armed Forces of Ukraine in Luhansk region destroy three Russian tanks, one armored vehicle together with crews – regional authorities

Russia withdrawing from CoE

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD