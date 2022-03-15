Five people killed, another three injured due to enemy shelling of Zolochiv in Kharkiv region - prosecutor's office

At about 13:30 on March 15, Russian servicemen fired artillery at the village of Zolochiv, Kharkiv region.

"Two women and three men were killed as a result of live shells hit. Three more men were injured. In addition, a number of residential buildings and a car were destroyed and damaged," the press service of Kharkiv regional prosecutor's office reports.

On this fact, criminal proceedings have been initiated under Part 2 of Article 438 (violation of the laws and customs of war, combined with premeditated murder) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

The pretrial investigation is carried out by investigators of the SBU in Kharkiv region, the procedural leadership is carried out by the regional prosecutor's office.