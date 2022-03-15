Ukraine may cancel visa-free regime for Israel – source

The Ukrainian leadership is considering the abolition of the visa-free regime for Israeli citizens, a source familiar with the situation told Interfax-Ukraine.

"Ukraine may cancel the visa-free regime with Israel after the actual cancellation of such a regime by Israel in relation to Ukrainian refugees," the agency's interlocutor said.

Earlier, Israel introduced new entry rules for citizens of Ukraine. Instead of the usual visa-free regime, the country has introduced an alternative procedure for authorizing a trip with permission from the Ministry of Internal Affairs. "Arrival in Israel and boarding the flight are subject to prior permission from the Israeli Ministry of Internal Affairs," the Ukrainian embassy said. A special electronic form has been created on the website of the Israeli Ministry of Internal Affairs to obtain such permission.