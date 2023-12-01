Facts

11:55 01.12.2023

Zelenskyy fears war in Israel, US presidential elections to affect further support for Ukraine

2 min read
Zelenskyy fears war in Israel, US presidential elections to affect further support for Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has expressed concern that the war between Israel and Hamas could overshadow the war in Ukraine, as competing political agendas and limited resources threaten the flow of Western military aid to Kyiv.

"We already can see the consequences of the international community shifting (attention) because of the tragedy in the Middle East. Only the blind don't recognize this," Zelenskyy told The Associated Press.

Ukrainians understand "that we also need to fight for attention for the full-scale war," he said.

"We must not allow people to forget about the war here," the president said.

According to him, that change in focus could lead to less economic and military assistance for his country, he said. In an apparent attempt to assuage those fears, U.S. and European officials have continued to visit Kyiv since the October 7 attacks in Israel.

The shift still concerns him, Zelenskyy said.

"You see, attention equals help. No attention will mean no help. We fight for every bit of attention. Without attention, there may be weakness in (the U.S.) Congress," he said.

A recent AP poll in the U.S. showed nearly half of Americans think too much is being spent on Ukraine. An increasing number of Republicans are not in favor of sending more aid, and it is not clear if or when a request from the White House for additional aid will be approved by Congress.

When asked about this, Zelenskyy replied bluntly that "the choice of Americans is the choice of Americans."

But he argued that by helping Ukraine, Americans are also helping themselves.

"In the case of Ukraine, if resilience fails today due to lack of aid and shortages of weapons and funding, it will mean that Russia will most likely invade NATO countries. And then the American children will fight," he said.

 

Tags: #israel #zelenskyy

MORE ABOUT

14:58 30.11.2023
Zelenskyy to Scholz: important to ensure unity within EU to approve Ukraine's accession negotiations, allocation of EUR 50 bln in aid

Zelenskyy to Scholz: important to ensure unity within EU to approve Ukraine's accession negotiations, allocation of EUR 50 bln in aid

16:48 29.11.2023
Zelenskyy: Ukraine will actively contribute to strengthening OPCW

Zelenskyy: Ukraine will actively contribute to strengthening OPCW

12:40 29.11.2023
Zelenskyy, during trip to Odesa region, holds meeting on protecting region

Zelenskyy, during trip to Odesa region, holds meeting on protecting region

10:01 29.11.2023
Zelenskyy holds meeting with Kamyshin, announces 'serious long-range stuff' for occupiers

Zelenskyy holds meeting with Kamyshin, announces 'serious long-range stuff' for occupiers

09:48 29.11.2023
Zelenskyy on construction of fortifications: We have enough mines, concrete; need greater speed, efficiency

Zelenskyy on construction of fortifications: We have enough mines, concrete; need greater speed, efficiency

14:27 28.11.2023
Decision to open EIB representative office in Kyiv is important signal for Ukrainian business - Zelenskyy at meeting with bank’s management

Decision to open EIB representative office in Kyiv is important signal for Ukrainian business - Zelenskyy at meeting with bank’s management

09:58 28.11.2023
Zelenskyy: We work with partners daily for new defense support packages

Zelenskyy: We work with partners daily for new defense support packages

16:58 25.11.2023
Ukraine to receive sea boats to transport ships along grain corridor in Black Sea – Zelenskyy

Ukraine to receive sea boats to transport ships along grain corridor in Black Sea – Zelenskyy

16:34 25.11.2023
Zelenskyy holds meeting with speakers of parliaments of Belgium, Ireland, Finland, Czech Republic, Poland and Estonia

Zelenskyy holds meeting with speakers of parliaments of Belgium, Ireland, Finland, Czech Republic, Poland and Estonia

13:21 25.11.2023
Zelenskyy calls on world to unite, condemn Russian crimes

Zelenskyy calls on world to unite, condemn Russian crimes

AD

HOT NEWS

Assembly of Intl Maritime Organization elects new composition of IMO Council without Russia

Defense forces destroy 18 of 25 UAVs, one Kh-59 missile – Air Force

Zelenskyy: War with Russia is in new stage as winter looms

Court rules to seize $1.5 mln in cryptocurrency found during search at ex-head of Special Communications Service

Netherlands to allocate EUR 2.5 bln in assistance to Ukraine in 2024

LATEST

Assembly of Intl Maritime Organization elects new composition of IMO Council without Russia

Movement of special transport and buses on Podilsko-Voskresensky bridge opened in Kyiv – Klitschko

Border Guard Service confirms cancellation of Poroshenko's business trip abroad

Defense forces destroy 18 of 25 UAVs, one Kh-59 missile – Air Force

Zaluzhny, Brown to continue to search for technological solutions to gain advantage over Russia in air, fire engagement, mine clearance

Epicenter launches first mid- and premium-price furniture store

Zelenskyy: War with Russia is in new stage as winter looms

Klymenko briefs G7 Ambassadors on number of Russian war crimes over 11 months

USA working in three directions to preserve Ukraine's energy infrastructure – Kirby

Defense Ministry names strengthening air defense, development of defense industry in Ukraine as priorities for 2024

AD
AD
AD
AD