Facts

15:02 15.03.2022

Johnson pledges support to help Ukrainians protect from bombardment

1 min read

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said he will continue to support the President of Ukraine and Ukrainians by tightening economic sanctions and providing support to help Ukrainians protect themselves from bombing.

"President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has mobilized world opinion against the brutality of Vladimir Putin. We will continue to support him and his people – tightening economic sanctions and providing support to help Ukrainians protect themselves from bombardment," Johnson said on Twitter on Tuesday.

In turn, Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda said that Zelensky had talked with the leaders of Great Britain, Denmark, Iceland, Norway, Finland, the Netherlands, Sweden, Estonia, Lithuania, and Latvia.

"Coalition of the willing offers concrete defense support to Ukraine. You are not alone, we are with you Volodymyr Zelensky. Ukraine will win!" Nausėda said.

Tags: #support #uk
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

12:36 15.03.2022
Microsoft provides free licenses for cloud products for educational institutions in Ukraine

Microsoft provides free licenses for cloud products for educational institutions in Ukraine

11:40 15.03.2022
Support among Ukrainians to join NATO wanes after bloc decides against supporting 'no-fly' zone – survey

Support among Ukrainians to join NATO wanes after bloc decides against supporting 'no-fly' zone – survey

11:21 15.03.2022
Some UAH 11.75 bln transferred to NBU account to support AFU

Some UAH 11.75 bln transferred to NBU account to support AFU

20:05 14.03.2022
Kuleba speaks with Iranian Foreign Minister on eve of his trip to Moscow

Kuleba speaks with Iranian Foreign Minister on eve of his trip to Moscow

19:48 14.03.2022
UN Sec Gen: Ukraine burning, being destroyed in front of world, serious negotiations needed based on principles of UN Charter, intl law

UN Sec Gen: Ukraine burning, being destroyed in front of world, serious negotiations needed based on principles of UN Charter, intl law

18:10 14.03.2022
Turkish Foreign Minister briefs Kuleba on Turkey's efforts to end Russia's war against Ukraine

Turkish Foreign Minister briefs Kuleba on Turkey's efforts to end Russia's war against Ukraine

17:44 14.03.2022
Yermak thanks Israel for decision not to circumvent sanctions against Russia

Yermak thanks Israel for decision not to circumvent sanctions against Russia

15:14 14.03.2022
UK doing everything possible to support Ukraine – Truss

UK doing everything possible to support Ukraine – Truss

10:09 14.03.2022
Govt to compensate credit rate, give govt guarantees for loans to farmers for sowing

Govt to compensate credit rate, give govt guarantees for loans to farmers for sowing

09:30 14.03.2022
Zelensky discusses with Michel toughening of sanctions pressure on Russia, negotiations on Ukraine's membership in EU

Zelensky discusses with Michel toughening of sanctions pressure on Russia, negotiations on Ukraine's membership in EU

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Western military aid for one week spent by Ukraine in 20 hours – Zelensky

Zelensky: already adopted sanctions not enough, embargo on any trade with Russia needed

Russia now launches air strikes mainly on JFO zone, Mariupol – Arestovych

According to preliminary data, four people dead after shelling in Svyatoshynsky district of Kyiv, fire not contained – local authorities

At least 35 journalists already suffered from Russian occupiers in Ukraine – Denisova

LATEST

Ukrzaliznytsia offers its production facilities in central, western Ukraine for relocation of production from east of country

Russian troops lose over 13,500 people, 81 planes, 95 helicopters since start of war – General Staff

Zelensky about NATO: We heard that we can't joint it, people beginning to understand this, rely on themselves

Conscripts to be involved in defense only in case of hostilities on previously peaceful territory - AFU

Western military aid for one week spent by Ukraine in 20 hours – Zelensky

Evacuation of staff, wards of Oskol psycho-neurological boarding house in Kharkiv region begins – authorities

Zelensky: already adopted sanctions not enough, embargo on any trade with Russia needed

SBU detains 60 collaborators, 20 sabotage-reconnaissance groups in different regions of Ukraine in past 24 hours

Mobilization of those liable for military service who not included in first stage reservists underway - Armed Forces of Ukraine

Ukraine may cancel visa-free regime for Israel – source

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD