Johnson pledges support to help Ukrainians protect from bombardment

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said he will continue to support the President of Ukraine and Ukrainians by tightening economic sanctions and providing support to help Ukrainians protect themselves from bombing.

"President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has mobilized world opinion against the brutality of Vladimir Putin. We will continue to support him and his people – tightening economic sanctions and providing support to help Ukrainians protect themselves from bombardment," Johnson said on Twitter on Tuesday.

In turn, Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda said that Zelensky had talked with the leaders of Great Britain, Denmark, Iceland, Norway, Finland, the Netherlands, Sweden, Estonia, Lithuania, and Latvia.

"Coalition of the willing offers concrete defense support to Ukraine. You are not alone, we are with you Volodymyr Zelensky. Ukraine will win!" Nausėda said.