Almost 17,000 active companies in Ukraine with owners or founders from Russia or Belarus - Opendatabot

Almost 16,900 active companies operate in Ukraine, among the founders, owners or ultimate beneficiaries of which there is at least one citizen or resident of the Russian Federation or Belarus, Opendatabot reported, citing data from the unified state register.

"Opendatabot checked the data from the unified state register and calculated the number of active companies, among the owners, founders or ultimate beneficiaries of which there is at least one citizen or resident of the Russian Federation or the Republic of Belarus. As of February 24, there were 16,896 such companies," Opendatabot wrote on the website on Tuesday.

Notes about the presence of a Russian or Belarusian founder have already appeared in the company's card in the chat bot, as well as on the company's page on the Opendatabot website.