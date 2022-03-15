Facts

13:34 15.03.2022

Ukrzaliznytsia starts nationalization of Russian railcars in Ukraine

2 min read
JSC Ukrzaliznytsia begins the nationalization of Russian railcars that stand on the tracks of Ukraine, head of the company Oleksandr Kamyshin said on his Telegram channel on Tuesday morning.

This became possible after the signing by the president of the law on the basic principles of compulsory withdrawal in Ukraine of objects of property rights of the Russian Federation.

According to it, more than 15,000 Russian railcars are currently on the Ukrainian routes, of which 10,956 are high-sided cars, 2,057 units - tanks, 587 units - covered wagons, 158 units - platforms, 1,318 units - other.

"We act within the law. At the first stage, we draw up a list of wagon owners who have the Russian Federation among the founders. Then there will be the Cabinet of Ministers, the National Security and Defense Council, the presidential decree, and another law of Ukraine. The procedure will take time, so let's start already. Determining which of the wagon owners has a share of the Russian Federation in the capital - this is also not a quick task. But there is time, there is inspiration," Kamyshin wrote.

At the same time, he noted that on the ways of Ukraine there are more than 3,000 wagons of companies that are definitely Russian. These are, in particular, VEB-Leasing, VTB-Leasing, Gazpromtrans, GTLK, Sberbank Leasing.

"Now the Russian railcars will work for the economy of Ukraine. They will be useful to us, because we are developing new logistics routes to Europe, which will help resume freight work," the head of the company added.

At the same time, he clarified that there are only 482 Ukrainian cars in the Russian Federation.

