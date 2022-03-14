Kuleba, Estonian FM discusses steps to force Russia to stop aggression, war crimes against Ukrainians

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has discussed with Estonian Foreign Minister Eva-Maria Liimets the next steps to force Russia to stop its aggression and war crimes against Ukrainians.

"Call with my Estonian counterpart Eliimets on crucial next steps to force Russia to stop aggression and war crimes against Ukrainians. More biting sanctions must be imposed on Russia as soon as possible. I underlined the importance of speeding up Ukraine's accession to the EU," Kuleba said on Twitter Monday.