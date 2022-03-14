Facts

20:10 14.03.2022

Kuleba, Estonian FM discusses steps to force Russia to stop aggression, war crimes against Ukrainians

1 min read
Kuleba, Estonian FM discusses steps to force Russia to stop aggression, war crimes against Ukrainians

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has discussed with Estonian Foreign Minister Eva-Maria Liimets the next steps to force Russia to stop its aggression and war crimes against Ukrainians.

"Call with my Estonian counterpart Eliimets on crucial next steps to force Russia to stop aggression and war crimes against Ukrainians. More biting sanctions must be imposed on Russia as soon as possible. I underlined the importance of speeding up Ukraine's accession to the EU," Kuleba said on Twitter Monday.

Tags: #estonia #kuleba
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

18:45 14.03.2022
Kuleba thanks Portugal for supporting Ukraine

Kuleba thanks Portugal for supporting Ukraine

18:29 14.03.2022
Estonian parliament calls on UN member states to close sky over Ukraine – Stefanchuk

Estonian parliament calls on UN member states to close sky over Ukraine – Stefanchuk

14:45 11.03.2022
Estonia provides educational opportunities for children, youth from Ukraine – Education Ministry

Estonia provides educational opportunities for children, youth from Ukraine – Education Ministry

09:43 11.03.2022
Kuleba thanks Zbigniew for taking care of Ukrainian refugees

Kuleba thanks Zbigniew for taking care of Ukrainian refugees

09:15 11.03.2022
Kuleba and Duda discuss promotion of Ukraine's membership in EU

Kuleba and Duda discuss promotion of Ukraine's membership in EU

16:26 09.03.2022
Kuleba has no high expectations about talks with Lavrov, promises to squeeze maximum out

Kuleba has no high expectations about talks with Lavrov, promises to squeeze maximum out

15:20 09.03.2022
Kuleba urges world to act so that Russian barbarians stop war against civilians, babies in Ukraine

Kuleba urges world to act so that Russian barbarians stop war against civilians, babies in Ukraine

12:08 09.03.2022
Kuleba calls on Germany to provide Ukraine with more weapons

Kuleba calls on Germany to provide Ukraine with more weapons

11:48 09.03.2022
Danes fight for Ukraine inside EU like Vikings – Ukrainian FM

Danes fight for Ukraine inside EU like Vikings – Ukrainian FM

20:57 08.03.2022
Kuleba, Baerbock discuss ways to protect Ukraine's civilian population from Russian war crimes, ensure humanitarian corridors

Kuleba, Baerbock discuss ways to protect Ukraine's civilian population from Russian war crimes, ensure humanitarian corridors

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Lavina Mall trade center in Kyiv attacked

British journalist suffers shrapnel fracture of both legs in Ukraine – Venediktova

EU permanent reps agree another package of sanctions against Russia, it will be posted, enter into force soon - French permanent reps

U.S. discussing possibility of complete embargo on trade with Russia

EC President informs Zelensky about fourth package of sanctions against Russia

LATEST

Armenian, Canadian premiers discuss Karabakh, Ukraine

Targeted destruction of agricultural machinery by invaders jeopardizes spring sowing campaign - Main Intelligence Directorate of Defense Ministry

Zelensky, Polish president, premiers of Israel, Luxembourg agree on further actions due to Russian aggression in Ukraine

Flow of Ukrainian refugees to Moldova decreasing – Interior Ministry

Ukrenergo has enough motivated specialists to promptly restore energy infrastructure – head

Ukraine demands immediate expulsion of Russia from Council of Europe – Shmyhal

Lavina Mall trade center in Kyiv attacked

American doctors to work in field hospital near Lviv, Israeli ones in Yavoriv region

Erdogan and Scholz discuss situation in Ukraine

Kuleba speaks with Iranian Foreign Minister on eve of his trip to Moscow

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD