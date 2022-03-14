Since start of war in Ukraine, 26 humanitarian corridors launched, about 150,000 people evacuated - Tymoshenko

Since the beginning of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, 26 humanitarian corridors have been activated, thanks to which about 150,000 people have already been evacuated from the regions of active hostilities, Deputy Head of the President's Office Kyrylo Tymoshenko said.

"Humanitarian corridors that we make from cities where active hostilities are taking place ... This applies to Donetsk, Luhansk, Sumy, Kharkiv, Kyiv, Zaporizhia regions. For all the time we have launched 26 humanitarian corridors. Through them, first of all, by buses a lot of people were taken out. We can say that about 150,000 people," Tymoshenko said on the air of the telethon on Monday evening.

Regarding the situation with the delivery of humanitarian cargo to Mariupol, he said that at present the humanitarian convoy is 60 km from Mariupol, but the Russian troops do not let it through.

At the same time, according to Tymoshenko, a few hours ago, the Ukrainian side managed to resolve the issue of a small number of people leaving the city in their own cars.

"A small part was able to leave, and they are being accepted in Zaporizhia region," the official said.