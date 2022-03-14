British journalist suffers shrapnel fracture of both legs in Ukraine – Venediktova

A British journalist suffered a shrapnel fracture in both legs as a result of the fighting of the Russian occupation forces in Ukraine, said Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova.

"A fragment fracture of two lower limbs is a 'Russian world' diagnosis made by Ukrainian doctors to a British journalist. At the moment, the journalist is placed in intensive care under the supervision of doctors. The tragedy happened today two hours ago," wrote Venediktova.

She did not name the journalist, but published part of his accreditation card from the American corporation FOX NEWS.

Venediktova emphasized that the journalist was not at a military facility, performing an editorial assignment.