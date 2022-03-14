More than 1,600 people evacuated from Luhansk region - military administration head

A day later, more than 1,600 people were evacuated from Luhansk region from Severodonetsk, Rubizhne, Lysychansk, Popasna, Hirske and Kremenna along the humanitarian corridor, head of the Luhansk military-civilian regional administration Serhiy Haidai said.

"Today, more than 1,600 people have been rescued from the 'Russian world.' About 600 civilians from Severodonetsk, 480 from Rubizhne, 260 from Lysychansk, 130 from Popasna, 80 from Hirske and 82 people from Kremenna have been evacuated through the humanitarian corridor," he said on Telegram.

The convoy from Luhansk region will arrive in Sloviansk, where everyone will be provided with temporary shelter, necessary assistance and the subsequent opportunity to reach safer regions of Ukraine by rail.

On March 13, some 1,600 women, children and the elderly were also evacuated from Luhansk region along the humanitarian corridor.