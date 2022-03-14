EU notes 'signs' of possible use of chemical or biological weapons by Russia in war with Ukraine - Stano

The European Union reports "signs" that Russia may use chemical or biological weapons in the war with Ukraine and call for an end to further escalation, as well as the use of prohibited weapons.

"If chemical weapons are used, it will be very bad. We have already received indications regarding a possible staging of an attack with either chemical or biological weapons by the Russian occupying forces in Ukraine," European Commission spokesman Peter Stano said on Monday in Brussels.

According to him, these signs are based on the fact that Russian officials are spreading information about "the so-called bio-chemical laboratory and other nonsense, which is absolutely not true." "The EU is ready for any scenario. But let's not speculate and focus on efforts to stop the aggression against the Ukrainian people and Ukraine as a country, withdraw Russian troops and find a solution to this crisis through negotiations, and not by using force and weapons, prohibited weapons," Stano said.

At the same time, he stated that "what we see so far is irresponsible behavior on Ukrainian territory," which consists not only of shelling civilian infrastructure, but also shelling nuclear power plants." "This is very dangerous and the international community is reacting to do everything possible to stop the Russian occupation machine from further attacks, including the use of banned weapons," the European Commission spokesman said.

Stano also condemned the attack on the Yavoriv International Peacekeeping Training Center. "We condemn this attack, as well as all attacks in Ukraine," he said.