UNESCO to study opportunities for evacuated citizens of Ukraine to get education in EU countries

UNESCO will analyze the educational opportunities for temporarily evacuated citizens of Ukraine in the countries of the European Union, the press service of the Ministry of Education and Science said, citing UNESCO Assistant Director-General for Education Stefania Giannini.

"Ms. Stefania noted that UNESCO, within the framework of the mandate, will analyze what opportunities for education for temporarily evacuated citizens of Ukraine the EU countries can provide, especially for applicants for higher education. Giannini said that universities in some countries are already actively supporting students and academic staff and are ready to help them in the process of learning and activities," the press service of the ministry said.

She also testified to the absolute support of the people of Ukraine and noted that UNESCO is ready to provide expert assistance in order to expand and strengthen our system of distance education.