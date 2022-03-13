Facts

20:53 13.03.2022

UNESCO to study opportunities for evacuated citizens of Ukraine to get education in EU countries

1 min read
UNESCO to study opportunities for evacuated citizens of Ukraine to get education in EU countries

UNESCO will analyze the educational opportunities for temporarily evacuated citizens of Ukraine in the countries of the European Union, the press service of the Ministry of Education and Science said, citing UNESCO Assistant Director-General for Education Stefania Giannini.

"Ms. Stefania noted that UNESCO, within the framework of the mandate, will analyze what opportunities for education for temporarily evacuated citizens of Ukraine the EU countries can provide, especially for applicants for higher education. Giannini said that universities in some countries are already actively supporting students and academic staff and are ready to help them in the process of learning and activities," the press service of the ministry said.

She also testified to the absolute support of the people of Ukraine and noted that UNESCO is ready to provide expert assistance in order to expand and strengthen our system of distance education.

Tags: #education #unesco #refugees
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

19:24 13.03.2022
Ambassador of Ukraine to Israel files lawsuit against Interior Ministry regarding accepting Ukrainian refugees

Ambassador of Ukraine to Israel files lawsuit against Interior Ministry regarding accepting Ukrainian refugees

18:45 13.03.2022
Number of refugees from Ukraine reaches 2.7 mln, of which almost 1.7 mln to Poland, 1.85 mln IDPs - UN

Number of refugees from Ukraine reaches 2.7 mln, of which almost 1.7 mln to Poland, 1.85 mln IDPs - UN

09:17 13.03.2022
Duda signs law on assistance to refugees from Ukraine

Duda signs law on assistance to refugees from Ukraine

21:04 11.03.2022
Warsaw, Krakow can no longer accept refugees from Ukraine – Border Guard Service

Warsaw, Krakow can no longer accept refugees from Ukraine – Border Guard Service

12:12 11.03.2022
Number of refugees from Ukraine reaches almost 2.5 mln, over 1.5 mln go to Poland

Number of refugees from Ukraine reaches almost 2.5 mln, over 1.5 mln go to Poland

11:24 11.03.2022
Some 94,000 Ukrainians leave country on March 10 – Border Guard Service

Some 94,000 Ukrainians leave country on March 10 – Border Guard Service

19:49 10.03.2022
President of European Commission meets with Ukrainian refugees, assures EU will always be on their side

President of European Commission meets with Ukrainian refugees, assures EU will always be on their side

18:58 09.03.2022
About 500,000 Ukrainians rent housing in western regions during war

About 500,000 Ukrainians rent housing in western regions during war

15:24 09.03.2022
Almost 2.16 mln people leave Ukraine in 13 days of war - UN

Almost 2.16 mln people leave Ukraine in 13 days of war - UN

14:45 09.03.2022
Public Council of Education Ministry asks international organizations in field of education to call on EU, NATO to secure sky over Ukraine

Public Council of Education Ministry asks international organizations in field of education to call on EU, NATO to secure sky over Ukraine

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Zelensky: Today there can't be no half-decisions or half-tones - you are either for peace or support bloody Russian aggressor

Seven people die as a result of attacks on military airfield - Kropyvnytsky mayor

Exclusion Zone Management Agency warns of increase in radiation hazard from fires in Chornobyl zone

Energoatom declares resumption of power supply to Chornobyl NPP

Number of refugees from Ukraine reaches 2.7 mln, of which almost 1.7 mln to Poland, 1.85 mln IDPs - UN

LATEST

Zelensky, premiers of UK, Czech Republic discuss Ukraine's struggle against Russian aggression

Zelensky: Today there can't be no half-decisions or half-tones - you are either for peace or support bloody Russian aggressor

Avdiyivka Coke Plant of Metinvest shelled, CHPPs, supplying heat to city, halted

Since start of war, Russian troops damage 379 educational institutions – Education Ministry

No threat to Kyiv, all Russian forces near city defeated - Arestovych

Seven people die as a result of attacks on military airfield - Kropyvnytsky mayor

Kuleba and Blinken agree on further support for Ukraine

Zelensky discusses Russian aggression, Ukraine's accession to EU with leaders of Slovakia, Romania

U.S. Embassy in Ukraine condemns attack on intl peacekeeping security center in Yavoriv

Exclusion Zone Management Agency warns of increase in radiation hazard from fires in Chornobyl zone

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD