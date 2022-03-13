Two people die from airstrike on school in Mykolaiv region - Emergency Service

As a result of an air strike by Russian invaders on a school in Mykolaiv region, two people were killed and two injured, the State Emergency Service reports.

"On March 13, in the village of Zeleny Hay, Mykolaiv region, as a result of an air strike, a school building was destroyed, followed by burning, preliminarily 2 people were killed and 2 people were injured," the press service of the State Emergency Service reports on Telegram on Sunday.

As noted in the message, the fire was localized on an area of 150 square meters, 22 people and 4 units were involved from the State Emergency Service.