17:14 13.03.2022

Kuleba, Foreign Minister of Qatar discuss ways to stop Russia's aggression against Ukraine

Foreign Minister of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba and Foreign Minister of Qatar Mohammed Al-Thani discussed ways to stop Russia's aggression against Ukraine and intensify humanitarian assistance to Ukrainians.

"Call with Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of the State of Qatar @MBA_AlThani_. We discussed ways to end Russia's barbaric aggression against Ukraine. Grateful to Qatar for stepping up humanitarian assistance to the people of Ukraine," Kuleba wrote on Twitter on Sunday.

MORE ABOUT

17:05 13.03.2022
About 100 air bombs dropped on Mariupol, 2,187 people die - city council

17:00 13.03.2022
Ministry of Infrastructure waiting for EU to refuse permits for intl road transport for carriers in Russia, its allies

16:50 13.03.2022
Minister Tkachenko calls on EU Commissioner Breton to support imposing sanctions on all Russian TV channels, ban broadcasting in EU

14:37 13.03.2022
EU Council President Michel: kidnappings of mayors, indiscriminate shelling of civilians, Russia's military-political aggression against Ukraine must stop

14:26 13.03.2022
Borrell: EU strongly condemns kidnapping of mayors of Melitopol, Dniprorudne by Russian invaders

21:00 12.03.2022
Due to unsuccessful offensive attempt, enemy forced to change tactics – AFU General Staff

09:23 12.03.2022
Blinken briefs Kuleba on results of his meeting with Lavrov in Turkey

21:42 11.03.2022
Ukraine needs aircraft to stop Russian war crimes – Kuleba

14:30 11.03.2022
Syrian mercenaries will come to kill on foreign land – Zelensky

13:32 11.03.2022
Russia's hiring ISIS militants, its propaganda claims about chemical weapons testify to attempt to implement 'Syrian scenario' in Ukraine - Podoliak

HOT NEWS

Irpin authorities ban journalists from entering town - mayor

About 100 air bombs dropped on Mariupol, 2,187 people die - city council

Russian troops kill New York Times journalist in Irpen, another journalist wounded

Humanitarian cargo should arrive in Mariupol in two hours – Zelensky

Russia already loses more than 12,000 personnel, 374 tanks, 74 aircraft and 62 MLRS in Ukraine – AFU General Staff

LATEST

Russian invaders carry out air raid on school in Mykolaiv region - military administration head

Almost 1 mln users cut off from electricity supply amid war in Ukraine, work of energy system stable – Energy Ministry

Irpin authorities ban journalists from entering town - mayor

Mobile operators launch service of access to Internet in national roaming

Zelensky visits hospital of Defense Ministry in Kyiv

Mariupol running out of food and water – city council

Govt negotiating with global companies to establish new logistics chains for supply of gasoline, diesel to Ukraine – PM

New York Times confirms journalist Brent Renaud's death near Kyiv, says he wasn't on its assignment

Podoliak on murder of NYT journalist: how much longer will the United States ignore the war, the killings of its citizens and will not close the sky over Ukraine?

Prosecutor general calls on intl partners to take responsibility, help Ukraine after murder of NYT journalist

