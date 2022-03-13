Kuleba, Foreign Minister of Qatar discuss ways to stop Russia's aggression against Ukraine

Foreign Minister of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba and Foreign Minister of Qatar Mohammed Al-Thani discussed ways to stop Russia's aggression against Ukraine and intensify humanitarian assistance to Ukrainians.

"Call with Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of the State of Qatar @MBA_AlThani_. We discussed ways to end Russia's barbaric aggression against Ukraine. Grateful to Qatar for stepping up humanitarian assistance to the people of Ukraine," Kuleba wrote on Twitter on Sunday.