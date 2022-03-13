USPA loses contact with Mariupol seaport

The Ukrainian Sea Ports Authority (USPA) has reported the loss of communication with the port workers of the Mariupol maritime merchandise port.

"For several days now, we have lost any connection with our colleagues, the Azov port workers. We have no information if they are alive. We hope so, we pray for it. When Ukraine wins, the enemy will answer for every life taken, for every tear our women and children," the USPA's official Facebook page said.

The USPA said that today Mariupol is the history of the heroic opposition of our army to the Russian invaders, the history of the invincible stability of Ukrainians.