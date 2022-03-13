In Donetsk region, invaders fire at children's health center, Sviatohirsk Lavra, there are wounded

In Sviatohirsk, the Russian aggressor fired on several buildings of the children's regional health center Pearl of Donbas, and also the Sviatohirsk Cave Monastery. One person was hospitalized, two went to the emergency room, and more than 30 were treated on the spot, Pavlo Kyrylenko, head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, said.

"The whole essence of the 'Russian world' was also demonstrated by the Russian military in Sviatohirsk: they damaged several buildings of the children's regional health center Pearl of Donbas with their bombs. In addition, they caused damage to two premises of the Sviatohirsk Cave Monastery, where at that time there were a total of about 1,000 people. Among them are more than two hundred children. As a result, one person was hospitalized, two went to the emergency room in Sloviansk on their own; another 30 people who received minor injuries were treated on the spot. The infrastructure around the Lavra has been damaged, personal private property has been damaged," Kyrylenko wrote on his Telegram page on Sunday.