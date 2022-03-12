Ukrainian border guards liquidate 15 Russian servicemen near Mariupol

Ukrainian border guards near Mariupol liquidated 15 Russian servicemen on Saturday, two were taken prisoner, the State Border Guard Service said.

"The defenders of Ukraine are courageously holding back the attack of the aggressor on Mariupol. Today, the border guards in their sector of responsibility repelled the offensive of the enemy group. As a result of the battle, 15 Russian servicemen were liquidated, two were captured, the rest of the orcs fled," the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine said on Facebook on Saturday.