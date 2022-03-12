Zelensky on talks with Russia: Now they start to talk on something, not throw ultimatums

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, commenting on the technical negotiation process between the Ukrainian and Russian delegations on ending the war, said that at present, a conversation has started from the Russian side, not ultimatums.

"Our diplomats are working and discussing the details of the agenda that may be between us and Russia... You know, from the very beginning there were some ultimatums from the Russian side, we did not agree to them. The war deepened, there was no quick operation in three or four days... Now they have already started talking about something, and not throwing ultimatums," Zelensky said during a conversation with foreign journalists in Kyiv on Saturday.

He also said he was "happy with such a signal from Russia."

"I am glad, in principle, already at a signal from Russia. Over the past two years, I have never heard that there could be such a dialogue. And we have even applied dozens of times... I think that I have already held hundreds of negotiations with the leaders of other countries, to whom I gave every opportunity to be negotiators, mediators, mediators, to be at least someone to make a meeting [of the presidents of Ukraine and Russia]," he said.

At the same time, Zelensky said "world leaders should know that the thousands of people who killed in Ukraine, this happened due to the fact that Russia has not once confirmed the possibility of a meeting."

"And this is their responsibility entirely," he said.

The head of state also said he considers Russia's departure from the tactics of ultimatums "a fundamentally different approach, which should be so."

At the same time, he believes that there is not currently a sufficient level of involvement of Western leaders in the Ukrainian-Russian negotiation process.

"Because if we are talking about clauses on security guarantees for Ukraine, then no one can simply trust Russia in Ukraine after such a bloody war. Therefore, other leaders, besides Russia, should offer these security guarantees," Zelensky said.

He said he had already conveyed to some presidents the issues on the agenda between Ukraine and Russia regarding the end of the war.

"Those who are in contact with the leader of Russia, they already have this and should discuss it. I know that the signals from them are not bad in terms of the proposals that came from our side. We'll see," the head of state said.