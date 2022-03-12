Facts

13:39 12.03.2022

Kyiv prepares for defense, reserve of food, medicine, essential goods being created - Klitschko

Kyiv continues to prepare for defense, a reserve of food, medicines, essential goods is being created, and critical infrastructure is ensured, Mayor Vitali Klitschko said.

"Friends! Dear Kyiv residents! The capital, near which the fighting continues, is preparing for defense. We continue to strengthen checkpoints, create reserves of food, medicine and essential goods," Klitschko said in a video message on his Telegram channel.

According to him, for the third day the capital helps Kyiv region in evacuation of residents of Hostomel, Bucha, Vorzel, Irpin.

The city provides passenger transport - buses. And Kyiv rescuers meet people at the railway station. And those who want to leave Kyiv are sent further by train to Western Ukraine.

The mayor of Kyiv said: "We also continue to ensure the operation of the critical infrastructure of the city, the life of the capital."

