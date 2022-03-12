Facts

12:55 12.03.2022

Interior Ministry considers probability of attack on Ukraine by Belarus as 'relatively small'

1 min read
Interior Ministry considers probability of attack on Ukraine by Belarus as 'relatively small'

The probability of an attack by Belarus on Ukraine is "relatively small," Vadym Denysenko, adviser to the head of the Ukrainian Interior Ministry, believes.

"The probability of an attack by Belarus is relatively small. If it appears, then they will quickly realize that they did it in vain," he said on Ukrainian TV channels on Friday evening.

Denysenko stressed that at present Belarus has not declared war on Ukraine.

"As of now, no Belarusians have entered the territory of Ukraine. And, frankly, I doubt very much that they will," said the adviser to the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

In his opinion, there are several reasons for this. "A real opinion poll was conducted in Belarus - only 3% of the population say they are ready for war with Ukraine. Lukashenko cannot help but understand that this will be the beginning of the end of his reign if he starts marching into Ukraine with his army. And also let's not forget that the Belarusian army is not the Russian army: it is not the strongest army in the world. It is small. It consists of 40,000 people, real combat units number 7,000-8,000," Denysenko explained.

Tags: #belarus #attack #possibility
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

12:57 12.03.2022
Minsk says Lukashenko and Putin agree on supply of modern military equipment to Belarus

Minsk says Lukashenko and Putin agree on supply of modern military equipment to Belarus

20:30 11.03.2022
Police of Rivne region confirms fact of airstrike near Belarusian border

Police of Rivne region confirms fact of airstrike near Belarusian border

19:31 11.03.2022
Belarusian army may start invasion of Ukraine on Friday evening – Center for Strategic Communications

Belarusian army may start invasion of Ukraine on Friday evening – Center for Strategic Communications

17:10 11.03.2022
Russian planes attack Belarusian settlements on border with Ukraine to involve army of Belarus into war – Air Forces Command of Ukraine

Russian planes attack Belarusian settlements on border with Ukraine to involve army of Belarus into war – Air Forces Command of Ukraine

16:57 11.03.2022
Ukrainian military did not plan and do not plan to take any aggressive actions against Belarus – SBU

Ukrainian military did not plan and do not plan to take any aggressive actions against Belarus – SBU

16:24 11.03.2022
Russian planes attack Belarusian settlement on border with Ukraine to involve army of Belarus into war – Air Forces Command of Ukraine

Russian planes attack Belarusian settlement on border with Ukraine to involve army of Belarus into war – Air Forces Command of Ukraine

16:04 11.03.2022
Russian planes preparing to strike at settlements of Belarus near border with Ukraine

Russian planes preparing to strike at settlements of Belarus near border with Ukraine

14:18 11.03.2022
Putin orders to prepare terrorist attack at Chornobyl NPP – Defense Intelligence

Putin orders to prepare terrorist attack at Chornobyl NPP – Defense Intelligence

20:44 10.03.2022
Russian planes, taking off from Belarusian airfield, kill three people in Korosten - Border Guard Service

Russian planes, taking off from Belarusian airfield, kill three people in Korosten - Border Guard Service

18:31 10.03.2022
UN condemns execution of another death sentence in Belarus

UN condemns execution of another death sentence in Belarus

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Govt to reimburse utility bills to budgets of communities that receive IDPs for free - Ministry of Regional Development

Zelensky appeals to all world leaders with request to help release mayor of Melitopol

Kyiv prepares for defense, reserve of food, medicine, essential goods being created - Klitschko

Within 2-3 weeks, Russian army to make another offensive attempt with involvement of volunteers from Middle East – Arestovych

SBU: Riots kick off among Russian military, army leadership of invader uses tactics of 'firing squads'

LATEST

Communities accepting IDPs to receive additional funds from center - Zelensky

Enterprises to be able to pay salaries from arrested accounts - Ministry of Justice

Govt to reimburse utility bills to budgets of communities that receive IDPs for free - Ministry of Regional Development

Macron, Scholz have conversation with Putin - media

Zelensky appeals to all world leaders with request to help release mayor of Melitopol

Kyiv prepares for defense, reserve of food, medicine, essential goods being created - Klitschko

COMMUNITIES ACCEPTING IDPS TO RECEIVE ADDITIONAL FUNDS FROM CENTER - ZELENSKY

RADA SHOULD IMMEDIATELY CANCEL VAT, EXCISE TAX ON FUEL - ZELENSKY

LOSSES OF INVADERS IN UKRAINE AMAZING - ZELENSKY

ZELENSKY ASKS ALL WORLD LEADERS TO HELP RELEASE MAYOR OF MELITOPOL

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD