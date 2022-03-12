Interior Ministry considers probability of attack on Ukraine by Belarus as 'relatively small'

The probability of an attack by Belarus on Ukraine is "relatively small," Vadym Denysenko, adviser to the head of the Ukrainian Interior Ministry, believes.

"The probability of an attack by Belarus is relatively small. If it appears, then they will quickly realize that they did it in vain," he said on Ukrainian TV channels on Friday evening.

Denysenko stressed that at present Belarus has not declared war on Ukraine.

"As of now, no Belarusians have entered the territory of Ukraine. And, frankly, I doubt very much that they will," said the adviser to the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

In his opinion, there are several reasons for this. "A real opinion poll was conducted in Belarus - only 3% of the population say they are ready for war with Ukraine. Lukashenko cannot help but understand that this will be the beginning of the end of his reign if he starts marching into Ukraine with his army. And also let's not forget that the Belarusian army is not the Russian army: it is not the strongest army in the world. It is small. It consists of 40,000 people, real combat units number 7,000-8,000," Denysenko explained.