20:59 11.03.2022

Rada leadership urges FATF to add Russia to blacklist, remove it from list of member countries as soon as possible

The leadership of the Ukrainian Parliament sent an appeal to the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) with a request to include the Russian Federation in the "FATF blacklist" and remove the Russian Federation from the list of FATF member countries as soon as possible, Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk has said.

"As long as the Russian Federation continues to finance terrorism at the state level, the system for preventing money laundering and the financing of terrorism of this state de facto does not work. This is the basis for adding the Russian Federation to the FATF blacklist," Stefanchuk wrote on his Facebook page.

At the same time, Stefanchuk said that in view of the obvious disregard for the requirements to prevent the financing of terrorist activities of the Russian Federation, this state should not have a place among the FATF member countries.

